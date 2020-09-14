Homecoming with a 2020 twist: East Texan creates face mask mums

In addition to her traditional designs, Shay Mueller is offering students a unique keepsake, which has since gone viral on social media.

TYLER, Texas — Fall is nearly here and with it comes the return of high school football, homecoming and of course mums.

But it's 2020, which means change is to be expected, like a new twist on a beloved Texas tradition.

"With 2020 and everyone having to wear a mask, I just kind of came up with the idea of let's do something for homecoming and have a mask," Shay Mueller said.

Mueller has been making homecoming mums since high school. In addition to her classic designs this year, she said she wanted to offer students a more unique keepsake, which has since gone viral on social media.

It’s that Time! DO YOU NEED ANYTHING for HoMeCoMiNg? Yes we did! We made MUM MASK! We have Garters, Mums of all sizes,... Posted by Shay Summers Mueller on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

"I've gotten orders from all over the United States now."

Mueller said she has received orders from Texas to New York and at least seven other states in between.

"The masks are a three day process. To paint them, let them dry...on the third day, we decorate them."

Each mask is different and all made by hand. The masks are also decorated depending on the student's school colors and activities.

"All my stuff is original. Even though I have hundreds of these masks being sent out, none of them is alike."

So far, Mueller said the reaction has been positive, with folks in some instances, traveling hours just to pick up their 2020 memento.

"I had a lady come yesterday that picked up some. It was three masks...and she had driven three hours just to pick up three of those little masks."

While Mueller is no longer accepting orders for September, she said she will again in October.