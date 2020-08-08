HomeGoods to open August 20 in Tyler

A sign on the door of the business says the grand opening is just days away.

The countdown is officially on.

HomeGoods at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler is set to have their grand opening on Thursday, August 20, according to a sign posted on the store's front doors.

HomeGoods describes themselves as a place "where you can explore different styles of high quality merchandise, tap into your creativity and experience a value unlike any other."

Items sold in the store include:

Furniture

Lighting

Rugs

Outdoor

Gifts

Bedding

Bath

Home

Accents

Kids

Storage

Dining

Pets

Wall decor and mirrors

Kitchen essentials

Seasonal decor

According to the home decor store's website, due to COVID-19, temporary store hours will be Monday - Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. On Sundays, hours will be 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

"Over the last two months, we have reopened at our own pace, with the health and well-being of our associates, our customers, and the communities we serve in mind, and I am so proud of the work our organization has done to bring us to where we are today," CEO Ernie Herrman said in a statement on the their website. "So many of our associates have worked tirelessly, both in preparation and execution, to make the many changes necessary across our stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and offices to help us operate safely in the current environment. You may have seen some of these changes if you have visited our locations, including requiring our associates to wear masks, reduced occupancy limits, protective partitions near cashiers, social distancing markers in our queue lines and other safety reminder signage, updated processes for handling merchandise returns as well as enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day."

As of July 30, along with associates, customers have been required to wear face coverings.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, our company will continue to monitor the situation and prioritize the health and well-being of our associates, customers and communities we serve – even if it requires making informed decisions to temporarily close some stores again," Herrman said. "As always, our retail websites will serve as the best source of information about our stores’ status and hours of operation. I want you to know that we’ve been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and affection for our stores and online shopping websites throughout this situation, and we’re thrilled to once again be providing you with the excitement of our “treasure hunt” shopping experience. As always, we remain honored to be part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future."

According to the store's website, they have taken the following precautions to ensure the safety of their staff and patrons: