HomeGoods to open Thursday in Longview

HomeGoods sells furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining items, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories and more.

LONGVIEW, Texas — HomeGoods will open Thursday in Longview Mall, at 3500 McCann Road.

The 25,075-square-foot store is opening in the space previously occupied by Sears, following renovations that included enlarging the space.

HomeGoods, which describes itself as an "off-price home décor store," says its prices are "generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers’ (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise...." HomeGoods sells furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining items, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories and more.

