Homeowner, firefighter expected to recover after injuries in Lindale house fire

Investigators with the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office are still on the scene.

LINDALE, Texas — A homeowner and firefighter were injured but they are expected to recover following an early Thursday morning house fire in the Lindale area.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the Lindale and Red Springs fire departments responded to a home, located in the 13200 block of County Road 4173, fully engulfed in flames around 6:30 a.m.

The homeowner was injured due to burns, while the firefighter was injured following an explosion in the home, Brooks said, adding that both injuries are considered non-life threatening.