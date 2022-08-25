Woman gets out safely, 2 cats die in Lufkin house fire

The Lufkin fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, according to the statement.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin homeowner and two of her cats made it out of a house fire safely but her two other cats died Thursday afternoon.

The city of Lufkin said in a statement that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Lotus Lane Drive in the Iverness Mobile Home Park around noon.

A woman got out of the home with two cats unharmed; however, her other two cats didn't make it out of the blaze, the city statement read.

Firefighters said the back of the home was fully engulfed in flames. In about 20 minutes, they deemed the fire was under control and it did not spread to any other homes.