Diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler

Chefs from Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen will be opening a ramen restaurant at the former Whataburger building near Old Bullard Road and Loop 323.

TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler.

Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest Loop 323, where the Tyler Chili's once was, according to the city of Tyler building permit website.

Chili's moved its location to 6201 S Broadway Ave and closed down its former spot on Loop 323.

Black Bear Diner applied for the permit on Sept. 29, according to the permit website.

The diner has 16 restaurants across Texas. It started in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California and serves homestyle and "old-fashioned" comfort foods, according to the restaurant website.

Also in development, the chefs from Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen will be opening a ramen restaurant at the former Whataburger building near the intersection of Old Bullard Road and Loop 323, located at 137 W Southwest Loop 323.

The city of Tyler permit records show Ichiban Ramen applied for the permit on Nov. 16.

Go Fish announced the new business venture on its Facebook page and thanked community members for supporting Go Fish since its start in 2017.

Chef Abi, his brother Chef Mason and Chef Ricky have come together again to bring a drive-thru ramen restaurant to Tyler, which they say is a first for the state of Texas, the post read.

"We hope that everyone will support us and make this new style fast food can grow like any other popular fast food franchise restaurants," the Facebook post continued.

Updates on the restaurant will be shared on the Ichiban Ramen Facebook page.