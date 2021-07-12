California homicide suspect arrested in East Texas

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Brittany Ann Calvert was taken into custody on Thursday, July 8, in Hawkins.

HAWKINS, Texas — A homicide suspect wanted in California has been arrested in East Texas.

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Brittany Ann Calvert was taken into custody on Thursday, July 8, in Hawkins.

AG Paxton says Calvert was wanted for homicide-manslaughter in San Diego.

The arrest was made while working in conjunction with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.