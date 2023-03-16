HONORING JOYOUS JACK: Christus Mother Frances unveils new video game console in memory of beloved former patient

Jack was chosen as the 2018 Children’s Miracle Network miracle child. Last year, his young life was cut short at 9 years old.

TYLER, Texas — No one likes seeing their child sick in a hospital. One East Texas hospital is bringing joy to those children through video games, just as it brought joy to a beloved Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child.

Jack Bryans, 9, loved to play video games – but don’t take our word for it.



"What little boy doesn’t like video games? But Jack loved video games. He loved to be able to press the buttons and play with his friends and his family," said Christina Mosier, Children's Miracle Network at Christus Trinity Mother Frances System manager.

Jack was chosen as the 2018 Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child. Last year, his young life was cut short due to Leigh syndrome.

Leigh syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes the degeneration of the central nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

"His life was a miracle. He was born with a really high diagnosis, Leigh syndrome, and doctors weren’t really sure what Jack’s history would be like. And as he began to grow people noticed something special about Jack," Mosier said.

What was special about Jack is that he chose joy over everything.

"He was always smiling, always happy, and he loved everybody. Even in the hard time, Jack was always joyful," Mosier said.

One thing that brought him joy was his favorite video game of all time.

"One of Jack’s favorite games was Fall Guys. It’s little guys who run around and it’s so silly and colorful and playful and he loved it," Mosier said.

On what would’ve been his 10th birthday, the Children’s Miracle Network unveiled a new video game console at Christus Mother Frances in his honor on Thursday. The ceremony brought joy to his family as his brothers got a chance to play Jack’s favorite game.

"Not all the systems and hospitals have that, it’s actually one of the only ones in the entire country that does have one," Mosier said.