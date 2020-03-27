AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has launched a GoFundMe to help community organizations assist Texas families affected by the coronavirus.

The monetary goal of the GoFundMe, which was created on Wednesday, is $1 million.

"I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more," Ehlinger wrote in the page's description. "Please join me in supporting these organizations. This collective effort to raise funds for those affected is permissible within NCAA rules and has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations."

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, the GoFundMe had raised $14,115.

To donate, click here.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

