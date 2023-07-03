Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery to cease operations at end of 2023

Hookset Brothers aids in combat recovery by providing outdoors adventures to veterans and Gold Star families.

FLINT, Texas — A beloved East Texas veterans charity will cease operations at the end of the year in order to spend more time with family.

After 10 years, Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery says they will end as an operation at the end of 2023.

"We never intended to take on this mission," Hookset Brothers said in a statement. "It happened to be a chance encounter that ended up saving the life of a fellow War Fighter. Weeks after a random fishing trip with Martin [Montoya'] and Adam [Troy], [a] solider put us on a path we did not yet know we were intended to be on. That hero called to thanked them for the day and told them he had intended to take his life by suicide that fishing was his going away present. But that day was everything and more to him to where it’s his new passion part of his every day life dealing with his PTSD struggles.

Hookset Brothers says from there, the organization grew into what it is today. To date, Hookset Brothers says they have supported more than 800 combat veterans over the past decade.

"The hard part is our families sacrificed that time together and they’re aging slowly out of the house," Hookset Brothers said. "It’s now time we shift focus to them before they’re grown and gone. We want to be present in the little moments we missed all these years, cause every chance we get, life is never guaranteed beyond this moment."

Hookset Brothers says they will still continue to help our veterans before the end of the year.

"There’s still plenty of war fighters we can support with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to forever impact their lives," Hookset Brothers said.

