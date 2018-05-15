Hope Haven of East Texas was built to bring a positive atmosphere to uplift the girls. Recently built, organizers from the home in Lindale is can house up to 16 girls, ages 13 to 17 who are in the State of Texas foster care system.

The home welcomed their first resident on Tuesday.

Specialized counselors are providing treatment services that utilize three core principles: connecting, empowering and correcting.

What makes this home unique is that the girls can stay there until they reach adulthood.

They do receive state funding but rely heavily on donations, to donate please click here.

