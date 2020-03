GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A lack of necessary materials is limiting coronavirus testing in Gregg County, Judge Bill Stoudt said.

"Hopefully it will be ramping up," Stoudt said Monday. "The sooner we can test people the doctors recommend testing the better."

Testing is being done in Tyler and is limited, he said, adding that he hopes to see testing increase in the entire region.

