Hopkins County Sheriff searching for attempted abuduction suspect

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Hopkins County Sheriff is currently searching an area after a reported attempted abduction of a child.
Hopkins sheriff deputies received the call of an attempted abduction on CR 4586 on August 30.
The vehicle used has been described as a black two-door passenger car, possibly a Honda Civic. The suspect was described as being in their 30s to 40s, bald, and wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies are searching the area, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified and are looking for similar incidents.
If you have information or observed a vehicle similar to this in the area please contact the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office (903) 438-4040.