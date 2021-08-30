Hopkins County Sheriff searching for attempted abuduction suspect

The vehicle used has been described as a black two-door passenger car, possibly a Honda Civic.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Hopkins County Sheriff is currently searching an area after a reported attempted abduction of a child.

Hopkins sheriff deputies received the call of an attempted abduction on CR 4586 on August 30.

The vehicle used has been described as a black two-door passenger car, possibly a Honda Civic. The suspect was described as being in their 30s to 40s, bald, and wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies are searching the area, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified and are looking for similar incidents.