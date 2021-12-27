Hopkins County Sheriff searching for suspect who fled traffic stop, suspected drugs found in vehicle

The suspect is still at large and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a white mesh hat with a gray bill.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop early Monday morning.

On Dec. 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 116EB exit on I-30 near Brashear. When deputies asked to have the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver fled, traveling for about a mile before pulling over. The driver and his passenger then left the vehicle and fled near South Service Rd.

The passenger was caught, but the driver remains at large. DPS helicopter scanned the area and TDCJ Dogs are on the ground at this time.

A large amount of suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.