Hormel Foods taps maple as SPAM's new flavor

AUSTIN, Minnesota — Hormel Foods is betting that a breakfast-focused flavor will be a popular choice for consumers of the famous canned meat.

The Austin, Minnesota-based company introduced maple flavored SPAM to the brand's family of flavors.

The other varieties are classic, lite, less sodium, with bacon, oven-roasted turkey, hickory smoke, hot & spicy, jalapeno, teriyaki and tocino, which is a Filipino-style bacon.

Hormel has been around since 1891 and the company invented the world's first canned ham in 1926.

The SPAM brand was introduced in 1937, two years before World War II.

Promoted as "the miracle meat," SPAM became a food ration for soldiers all over the world during the war.

"For 86 years, the SPAM brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback," Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing, said in a news release. "When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can't wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond."

Maple flavored is the permanent addition to the flavor lineup since 2015.

As far as limited editions go, you might remember last year SPAM offered a figgy pudding seasonal flavor for the holidays. Other popular flavors that have come and gone: Black Pepper, Portuguese Sausage, Garlic and Chorizo.

