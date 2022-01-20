Longview hospital in need of volunteers due to COVID-19 loss, impact

Janice Benton, vice president of the volunteer auxiliary, has volunteered for over 40 years.

Volunteers at the Longview Regional Medical Center went through the loss of eight friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the impact of the pandemic and patients filling the halls, the hospital is looking for volunteers to help out in different areas.

Volunteers are expected to spend at least four hours a week providing support to hospital staff while extending hospitality to patients, family members, and visitors. The Volunteer Auxiliary also holds fundraisers to provide scholarships for graduating high school seniors pursuing a career in healthcare and also support non-profit community organizations such as Longview Community Ministries, Hope Haven, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Women's Center and many others.

Janice Benton, vice president of the volunteer auxiliary, has volunteered for over 40 years now and saw the program at its very founding in 1980 after her neighbor asked if she would help get the volunteer organization started.