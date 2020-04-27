LONGVIEW, Texas — During this time, seeing someone smile is extra special, especially if it is someone who has gone through the trials of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Longview Regional Medical Center released a patient who was recovering from the disease. The moment gave the staff a chance to let out unrestrained joy.

When the patient was making their way outside of the hospital, the staff lined the hallway to offer cheers and applause.

"LRMC considers it a great privilege and honor to care for our community," the hospital said on Facebook. "We would like to recognize the heroic efforts of our nurses, providers and staff for daily providing quality care."