Hot air balloon removed from powerline after pilot tried to land during Great Texas Balloon Race morning flight

The pilot was not injured in the incident.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A scary situation had a successful ending Wednesday morning during the Great Texas Balloon Race's morning flight.

According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, the wind caused a potentially dangerous incident as one of the hot air balloons tried to land.

The UREC says the wind blew the balloon over the powerlines.

"URECC lineman Dennis Sprouse killed power and removed the balloon from over the lines," said UREC. This allowed for the balloon to be safely removed.