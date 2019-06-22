TYLER, Texas — With temperatures reaching the mid-90s once again and feeling even hotter with the humidity, anyone working outside is looking for the best way to beat the heat.

Even with a bit of cloud cover, being outside even for a short amount of time feels more like being in an oven. When you have to spend hours outside working on a project you need to take certain precautions.

"We're drinking lots of water, we've got Gatorade always on ice for our crews," Yosemite Roofing owner Josiah Rosebury said. "We've got cold towels that we have soaked in ice as well. We never allow our crew to stay on a roof this time of year for an excessive amount of hours."

Rosebury says he knows the importance of taking care of his employees and gives them plenty of breaks to make sure they stay healthy. On top of that, workers do everything they can to stay cool.

"I stay cool most of the time, you know, white shirt. That's another shirt that I manage to put on my head and obviously my hat right here and some sunglasses," Yosemite Roofing employee Juan Vasquez said.

Simply walking outside into the East Texas heat, you feel it immediately. For most, it only lasts a few minutes until we can get into the air conditioning. However, these guys feel that blast for hours.

"Anywhere over four or five hours we really don't like them to go over that so we go ahead and pull them off," Rosebury said. "Throughout the day we're always continually making them drink water, we actually don't make them, they find the water on their own."