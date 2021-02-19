Tyler hotel co-owner helps residents during winter storm by cooking food, reducing rates

Sam Nitesh said Thursday he cut room rates in half to $40 due to the winter storm.

TYLER, Texas — As rooms were flooding at Studio 6 Hotel on the north side of Tyler, co-owner Sam Nitesh used the hotel’s remaining amount of gas to cook food to provide for the residents.

Nitesh said Thursday he cut room rates in half to $40 due to the winter storm. In addition to regular residents, many homeless people came to the hotel to have shelter from the cold weather.

Just like many other residences in the Tyler area, the hotel also saw significant water damage as a result of busted pipes and water flowing into a few of the rooms. This week, Nitesh noticed customers carrying water out of their rooms with a bucket, but when he opened their rooms he didn’t see a leak.