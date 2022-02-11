Current hourly Powerball sales in Texas more than $20,000 a minute 💵

There were 131.6 million total Powerball tickets sold for Monday's drawing, which still only amounted to 36.3% of all possible combinations being covered.

TEXAS, USA — As people across the country continue to test their luck in hopes of winning the Powerball, Texans are rapidly trying to get in the mix to win the top prize.

The current hourly Powerball sales per minute in Texas are $21,612, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. That's $1,296,720 every hour.

This comes as the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.

Earlier in the week, two Texans walked away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing, the Texas Lottery Commission said.

The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. The ticket holders matched all five numbers but not the Powerball number.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket sold at Reserve by Camco in Cedar Park was a quick pick and the Houston ticket – which was sold at Annie Stop N Shop #1 – was not.

Here are more statistics connected to the current Texas Powerball draw sales, according to the Texas Lottery Commission:

Cumulative Texas Powerball draw sales up as of 2 p.m. Wednesday are $11,731,844.

The 1:00 – 1:59 p.m. hour included $1,126,044 in Powerball draw sales.

Total cumulative sales for today through the 1:00 – 1:59 p.m. hour are $5,298,172.

This represents cumulative growth of 250% over last Wednesday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 155% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

