OFFICIALS: House catches fire in Tyler after family tries to thaw frozen pipes with electric blanket

No injuries were reported.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler family escaped safely following a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the blaze broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a residence is the 620 block of Joel Dr., off S. Broadway Ave., near Walk-On's.

Findley confirmed to CBS19 the family living at the location tried to thaw out their frozen pipes by placing an electric blanket over them. Once the ice melted, the water caused the circuit to short out and the blanket caught fire.

The garage suffered the brunt of the damage.

How to Thaw Frozen Pipes

The American Red Cross has provided the following tips to thaw frozen pipes.