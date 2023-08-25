Chief Alan Gartner with the Woodville Fire Department tells 12News the fire consumed between 30-35 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODVILLE, Texas — A house and chicken coup were destroyed following a fire in Woodville Friday.

Chief Alan Gartner with the Woodville Fire Department tells 12News the fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. on County Road 3120 off of County Road 3065 between Doucette and Colmesneil.

Firefighters from Woodville, Colmesneil, Ivanho, Texas A&M Forest Service and the US Forest Service worked the fire until just after 8 p.m.

Garnet says the fire consumed between 30-35 acres.

No injuries were reported.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.