19 ON SCENE: House destroyed, firefighter injured following overnight fire in Chandler

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the firefighter was not inside the home when the injury occurred.

CHANDLER, Texas —  A house was destroyed in an overnight fire in the Chandler area.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m., in the 21200 block of Lauderdale Ln., near Lake Palestine.

More than a dozen area fire departments initially responded to the incident.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

