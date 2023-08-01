19 ON SCENE: House destroyed, firefighter injured following overnight fire in Chandler

CHANDLER, Texas — A house was destroyed in an overnight fire in the Chandler area.
According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m., in the 21200 block of Lauderdale Ln., near Lake Palestine.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the firefighter was not inside the home when the injury occurred.
More than a dozen area fire departments initially responded to the incident.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.