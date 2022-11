According to Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, there were three people at the house and there is no reported injuries at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a house Tuesday night in Tyler.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, the fire started upstairs on a house on E. Lakeshore.

Wedgeworth said there were three people at the house and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Multiple fire departments worked together to extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, Wedgeworth said.