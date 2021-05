There were smoke detectors in the home, but they were not working.

LONGVIEW, Texas — No injuries were reported following a house fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, the LFD responded to a structure fire at 2102B Tryon Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they were able to contain the fire had spread from the kitchen and living room to the attic.

There were smoke detectors in the home, but they were not working.