2 pets dead after Lufkin house fire

According to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman, an electrical issue in the attic is the cause of the fire.

LUFKIN, Texas — A cat and dog are dead after a house caught fire in Lufkin due to an electrical issue Tuesday afternoon.

The Lufkin Fire Department battled a house fire in the 1300 block of Voyle Street in Lufkin around 12:45 p.m. They saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters tried to save a dog and a cat, but they did not survive, officials said. At the time of the fire, the homeowner was not at home.