Woman severely burned in house fire in Nacogdoches County

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a home located in the 800 block of County Road 4082 around 10:40 p.m.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A woman suffered severe burns to her body during a fire that destroyed a house in Nacogdoches County Monday night.

Laura Leann Young, 28, was one of three people at the house who suffered a large percentage of burns to her body during the fire and was taken to a hospital in Houston. Initially, she refused medical care but officials filed an emergency application for medical attention due to the severity of her injuries.

Officials said one person was not in the home and did not suffer any injuries Before officials arrived, the second person fled the scene and it is unclear if that person was injured. Officials believe this person left the scene because of active warrants.

Multiple fire departments responded to this fire such as the Melrose, Etoile, Martinsville, Swift-Shady Grove, Woden and Kingtown.

Officials and firefighters cleared the scene at 8:23 Tuesday morning.

Officials confirmed the home and a vehicle, were both complete losses.