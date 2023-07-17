x
10-year-old alerts family of house fire, all escape safely

The fire started when a dryer unit on the back patio had an electrical short, officials said.
Credit: 3NEWS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 10-year-old is being credited for helping their family escape a house fire in Corpus Christi on Monday. 

Smoke could be seen coming from the back area of the house on the 1000 block of Lum St. just after 8 a.m. Monday morning. 

The fire started when a washer and dryer unit outside on the back patio had an electrical short, according to Captain Randy Paige with the Corpus Christi Fire Department. The fire spread up a wall, through a window and into the interior of the home, Paige said.

A 10-year-old child in the home was able to alert an adult about the fire. Four children and one adult were able to make it out of the house safely, Paige said. 

The home suffered significant smoke and heat damage. Paige said the fire was quickly extinguished. Several fire stations responded to the call. 

