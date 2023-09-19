H-Town is welcoming superstar Beyoncé home with a free Hou Run the World Celebration on Avenida Plaza on Saturday night.

HOUSTON — When the queen comes home to H-Town for two concerts, welcoming her with a big BeyHive party is a must!

The City of Houston is doing it in style Saturday night with Beyoncé's Homecoming Party on the Avenida Plaza.

The Hou Run the World celebration downtown will include a spectacular show with 400 drones creating a tribute to Houston's brightest star. There will also be a band, DJ and fireworks at the free event.

“There’s no artist like Beyoncé. She is a hometown favorite and a global icon. We planned something special to let her know how excited we are to welcome her home,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Beyoncé and the Knowles family have greatly supported our city during good and challenging times. Houston is where she started. No matter where she goes, Houston will always be home. We want her to feel the love and respect this city has for her and our appreciation for all the positive recognition she has garnered for Houston.”

The event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. is also sponsored by Houston First Corporation and Central Houston.

“Beyoncé’s international star power is unrivaled, and we are incredibly fortunate that she is a consummate ambassador for Houston around the world,” Houston First President and CEO Michael Heckman said.

Schedule of events

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Music provided by a local DJ

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – The Drywater Band performs

8:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Mayor Sylvester Turner welcomes Beyoncé fans

8:30 p.m. – 8:35 p.m. – Pyro special effects and fireworks

8:35 – 8:45 p.m. – Beyoncé Tribute Drone Light Show

Visitors can watch the fireworks and drone show light up the sky from Avenida Plaza or Discovery Green’s lawn.

Refreshments will be available for purchase, including a signature cocktail created in honor of Queen Bey.

“Hou Run the World” is our tribute to @Beyonce with a Homecoming Party on the Plaza! 🎤🎉 In collaboration w/ @HoustonFirst & @CentralHouston, we're celebrating this Saturday, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. Don’t miss the electrifying drone show dedicated to Queen Bey.#BeyHiveHouston pic.twitter.com/F22d56jURU — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) September 19, 2023