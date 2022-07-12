Body of missing Houston college student found near San Antonio

Officials confirmed that the body of the missing student was discovered by a dive team Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston college student Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said.

Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.

Family said Ali was at Canyon Lake camping with friends, and told them he was going for a walk. But he never returned. On Monday, his cousin, Taha Ali, said Aamir's clothes and phone were later found by his friend.

“Two hours later they came in and started looking around,” Taha said. “And eventually they found clothes near the shore. They found his shoes, socks, wallet, phone.”

No further details were provided by law enforcement.

