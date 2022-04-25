East Texas man, woman charged with trying to hire hit man in Tyler

According to the indictment, Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent multiple times over the next several weeks.

TYLER, Texas — A Houston County man and woman accused of trying to hire an undercover federal agent in Tyler to kill someone have been indicted in federal court.

Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, and Robin Pittman, also known as Robin Hill, 42, have been charged with murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire; solicitation to commit murder for hire and conspiracy to solicit murder for hire; possession of a firearm during a crime of violence; and felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment shows that on Feb. 9 this year, Campos contacted a person that he thought was an associate of a co-conspirator, who was an undercover federal agent, to murder a former associate of Campos.

According to the document, Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent multiple times over the next several weeks. On April 8, Campos and Pittman traveled from Houston County to Tyler to talk about the planned murder. They asked for a "hit man” with a handgun to be used for the murder, and to provide the “hit man” with information about the intended target.

Campos and Pittman then on April 13 went from Houston County to Tyler to talk about the murder and give the “hit man” about one gallon of phenylacetone/P2P, a chemical used in methamphetamines, and a shotgun as partial payment for committing the murder, the indictment stated.

Both face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble prosecuting it.