Houston County issues burn ban

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — Houston County officials issued a burn ban for the county Monday morning.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.  

Trinity County is also under a burn ban after the order was issued Aug. 21.

To check out other counties across the state currently under burn bans, click here.