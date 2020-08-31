Houston County issues burn ban

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — Houston County officials issued a burn ban for the county Monday morning.
In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.
Trinity County is also under a burn ban after the order was issued Aug. 21.
