HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The Houston County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban Tuesday, according to Houston County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the ban is an effect until the next commissioners court meeting.

During this time frame, no outdoor burning is allowed.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties in Texas with current burn bans, click here.

