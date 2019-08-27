HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The burn ban issued to Houston County has been lifted, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

The ban has been lifted due to the rainfall from Tropical Depression Imelda.

The Houston County Commissioners Court had issued a burn ban on August 27.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties in Texas with current burn bans, click here.

RELATED: Anderson County issues burn ban

RELATED: Rusk County issues burn ban

RELATED: Henderson County issues burn ban for 30 days