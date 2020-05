HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating a woman who went missing Wednesday, May 20.

According to the HCSO, Stephanie Michelle Holloway, 42, left her residence in Porter Springs on foot at around 9:30 a.m.

Stephanie was last seen wearing gray sweat pants with a gray t-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

Authorities say Stephanie has mental health issues.

If you see her please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at

(936) 544-2862.