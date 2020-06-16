HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s helping to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the HCSO, Heather Oliver was last seen at 4 a.m. at her residence off Field-to-Market 1272 in Grapeland.

Heather is 5 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing teal T-shirt and black shorts and believed to be on a bicycle.

If you have any information please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 544-2862 and ask for Sgt Ryan Martin.