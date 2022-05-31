1 dead in east Houston worksite accident

HOUSTON — A construction worker died Tuesday morning at an east Houston worksite after getting trapped in a machine, according to the Houston Fire Department .

It happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of East Freeway and Halsey Street.

Officials said construction crews were using a trenching machine to drill a hole into the ground when one worker fell into the machine. They said the hole was approximately 20-feet deep. The machine was reportedly running when the site's foreman seemingly fell into the hole and became entangled with the machine.