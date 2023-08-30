Mesmerize your friends and family by visiting Houston's newest museum

The Museum of Illusions will open just in time for Labor Day weekend and will feature more than 60 exhibits.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — If you've been looking for a new experience in the Houston area, or just want another spot to take the perfect Instagram pictures, we've got you covered!

The Museum of Illusions is bringing its newest location to The Galleria just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The museum features more than 60 weird and wacky exhibits across 60,000 square feet that will leave the whole family mesmerized. Some of the exhibits include the Reversed Room, which gives visitors a 180-degree change of perspective, the Tilted Room, where the surface isn't as level as it appears, and the Vortex Tunnel, which gives visitors a change of reality.

Houston-based artist Donkeeboy also cultivated two works of art for the museum, including 'Wonder Frida,' which is described as an awe-inspiring and colorful tribute to Frida Khalo.

"I'm honored to collaborate with Museum of Illusions and represent a piece of the Houston art world in doing so," Donkeeboy said. "I’m fascinated by the concept of the multiverse and letting my imagination run wild regarding what’s beyond what the eye can see. This exhibition does all that in a space that visitors can actually walk into."

The location inside the Galleria will open every day starting Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can purchase tickets on the Museum of Illusions' website.

If you're worried about parking, museum officials say the Galleria's yellow and orange parking garages are your best bet. There's also valet parking at the Westin Galleria for a discounted fee.