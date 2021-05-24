2 Houston police officers among those hurt in major crash on I-45

The crash happened overnight as police blocked a couple lanes due to a minor wreck.

HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were taken to the hospital along with two civilians after a major, multi-vehicle crash on I-45, the Gulf Freeway, late Sunday night.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Park Place before 12 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

Two officers from HPD's South East division were blocking a couple lanes on the freeway due to a minor crash. That's when another vehicle slammed into their cruiser. The police cruiser was pushed into another lane of traffic, where it was hit by a second vehicle.

One officer was said to be trapped and unconscious at one point.

As of 2 a.m. Monday, all northbound lanes remained closed just south of the 610 South Loop. The freeway has since reopened, however.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner went to Memorial Hermann hospital to check on the officers along with other police commanders.