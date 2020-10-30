Fallen Houston police officer to be laid to rest in Athens

Sergeant Preston was shot and killed as he and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in an apartment complex in Houston.

ATHENS, Texas — Fallen Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston will be laid to rest in his hometown of Athens on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Sergeant Preston, 65, was shot and killed as he and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in an apartment complex in Houston.

He had served with the Houston Police Department for 41 years and was scheduled to retire in the coming weeks. He is survived by his elderly parents, whom he cared for, and fiancée.

The body will be escorted from Houston back to Athens. The public is asked to show their support and view the procession as it passes through Palestine.