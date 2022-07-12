HPD Chief Troy Finner identified the officer as Vidal Lopez, a 20-year veteran of the force who currently works in the Technology Services department.

Example video title will go here for this video

HPD Chief Troy Finner identified the officer as Vidal Lopez, 42, a 20-year veteran of the force who currently works in the Technology Services department.

"I first want to pray for his family. His beautiful wife. His mom and his dad and his entire family, including the HPD family," he said. "He's fighting for his life in critical condition so we just want to ask for prayers."

The chief said Lopez is being treated at the hospital after undergoing surgery. He added that Lopez and his wife are expecting a child.

The chief said he had not been briefed yet on the details of the crash itself.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Fulton Street east of the North Freeway and north of 610 North Loop.

Houston police said Lopez, who was on his way to work, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.