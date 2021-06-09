'We see it every day' | Houston teen talks about getting shot on high school campus

North Forest High School senior Joshua Geegan said he had just finished graduation rehearsals when he heard the shots ring out.

HOUSTON — The Houston teen who found himself caught in the middle of the crossfire on campus Wednesday morning is talking about his frightening experience.

Houston police said two people were involved in the shooting at the campus. So far, only one of them has been detained.

Geegan was in his car when he was struck.

“It just said, ‘boo!’ Like if you had a gun with a suppressor or a small gun but loud enough to hear that a bullet struck the window,” Geegan said.

He showed KHOU 11 where the bullet went through the window of the car and then hit his middle finger while his hand was on the steering wheel. There was blood everywhere.

“I just put the car in park and I opened the door and got out the vehicle and started snooping behind my mom’s vehicle,” Geegan said. “And my friend that was following behind me, he actually opened his passenger door and pulled me in.”

Geegan said he doesn’t know who fired the shots but believes they were his fellow classmates.

Houston police said they detained an 18-year-old minutes after the shooting. They said he was riding in a truck with bullet holes.

Geegan said he’s lucky he was only grazed by the bullet because it could have been much worse.

“We see it every day. We hear it every day,” Geegan said. “I hear gunshots around one, two o’clock in the morning and you never know what it’s going to do because a bullet has no name for it.”

The high school senior will be heading off to San Jacinto Community College soon where he’ll study to become a registered nurse. He says he wants to help people. After this incident, he’s hoping others will do more to help themselves.