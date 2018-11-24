Many consider Black Friday the kick-off to Christmas with people standing in long lines and shopping crazy hours for a good deal on presents.

But how did Black Friday begin? It originated in Philadelphia in the 1960's. The police would complain about the congested streets full of cars and people shopping the day after Thanksgiving, calling it 'Black Friday.'

It's popularity soared in the early 2000's and in 2011, many stores began opening on Thanksgiving evening instead of the Friday.

Now, the sales begin weeks in advance, but hoards of people still come out to shop in person for Black Friday.

