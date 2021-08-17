LIST: How did CMS rate East Texas hospitals?

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rates hospitals from one to five stars.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 13, 2021.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released the ratings for hospitals nationwide, including East Texas medical centers.

According to the CMS, the overall star rating for hospitals summarizes quality information on important topics, like readmissions and deaths after heart attacks or pneumonia. The overall rating, between one and five stars, summarizes a variety of measures across seven areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital.

The seven measure groups include:

Mortality

Safety of care

Readmission

Patient experience

Effectiveness of care

Timeliness of care

Efficient use of medical imaging

The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed on an identified set of quality measures compared to other hospitals in the U.S. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures. Some new or small hospitals may not report data on all measures, and therefore, aren't eligible for an overall hospital rating.

CLICK HERE for detailed information about the measures included in each measure group.

So, how did the CMS rate local hospitals?

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Overall Star Rating - 5 stars

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (Tyler)

Overall Star Rating - 4 stars

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital (Tyler)

Overall Star Rating - 4 stars

UT Health East Texas (Tyler)

Overall Star Rating - 3 stars

Longview Regional Medical Center (Longview)

Overall Star Rating - 3 stars

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center (Longview)

Overall Star Rating - 2 stars

CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial (Lufkin)

Overall Star Rating - 3 stars

Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin)

Overall Star Rating - 3 stars

Nacogdoches Medical Center (Nacogdoches)

Overall Star Rating - 4 stars

Nacogdoches County Hospital (Nacogdoches)

Overall Star Rating - 3 stars

Palestine Regional Medical Center (Palestine)

Overall Star Rating - 4 stars

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System (Texarkana)

Overall Star Rating - 4 stars

Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana)

Overall Star Rating - 2 stars

How should you use the hospital star ratings?