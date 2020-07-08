How Texans spent the first round of stimulus checks

According to data from the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, generally Americans spent the most on groceries.

It's been four months since the first stimulus checks started hitting bank accounts, and largely it appears the money was spent how the government intended.

According to data from the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, generally Americans spent the most on groceries. Looking at the numbers for Texas, it shows a similar story, the majority used the money for food, household supplies and to pay utilities. Only about 8% used the check to pay off debt or put it into savings.

Unsurprisingly, age, education level and income impacted how people chose to spend their money.

The age range that reported the least amount of spending on expenses at 7 %, were those 18 to 24. Meanwhile, the highest group were those ages 25 through 39, with 22%.

The percent of individuals using the money on expenses also increased as a person's education level increased. A person with some college or an associate's degree were more likely to use the stimulus on essentials.

Across the state, 33 % of households who earned less than $75,000 reported using the money on expenses. Meanwhile,19% of households making more than $75,000 spent it the same.

The Senate is still debating between the Heroes and HEALS acts, for what amount will be sent out next.

The Heroes Act, was introduced by the House and have never been taken up or nixed by the Senate. It’s similar to the CARES Act and proposes $1,200 for each adult and dependent. However, there would be a cap of $6,000 for households of five or more.

The HEALS Act doesn’t have a limit on the amount a family can receive. It too would give adults $1,200, but it doesn’t limit dependents to those under the age of 17 in order to qualify for the $500 extra payment.