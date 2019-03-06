TYLER, Texas — The ongoing standoff over trade between the United States and China may have a significant impact on businesses in East Texas.

Proposed tariffs would cost $300 billion on imported goods from China. Some economists believe there could be a 25% increase on Chinese-made goods including electronics, seafood and flooding.

China released a report blaming the U.S. for the trade dispute on Sunday.

RELATED: China blames US for trade dispute, 'unacceptable demands'

China's Vice Commerce Minister says this situation would cost the average U.S. family an additional $831 over this year.

"We're kind of in limbo you know, when this all goes away, then everything will be back to, you know, maybe somewhat normal," Max Anderson, owner of Floors and Interiors said.

Throughout his 10 years of business with his local flooring company, Anderson has used suppliers in China for vinyl and wood, his two most popular products.

"We have been notified by all our vendors that prices are going up due to the China Tariffs," Anderson said.

RELATED: Consumers could be collateral damage if US expands tariffs

Due to prices increasing for companies in China to ship their product to the U.S, Anderson says he will have to pay more to ensure he receives his product.

"We're looking at a 15% increase with tariffs, 10% increase back in November and a 15% on top of it," Anderson explained. "So looking at a total of 25% on most items that come from China."

Despite the possibility of rising prices, Anderson remains positive the situation will work itself out.

"We're hoping that people will understand that it's not something that's due to something that we've done," Anderson said. "So we're hoping that we can just keep on keeping on."

RELATED: Trump digs in on Mexican import tariffs despite uproar

RELATED: Trump faces backlash on promise of new Mexican tariffs

RELATED: Trump hitting Mexico with 5% tariff in response to migrants