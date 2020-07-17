How to change a street name in Tyler

A Change.org petition was launched back in June to change street names in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A Change.org petition was launched back in June to change street names in Tyler.

According to the petition, residents are calling to rename North Confederate Avenue and South Confederate Avenue.

North Confederate Ave. runs from West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to West Erwin St., while South Confederate Ave. runs from West Front St. to Lindsey Ln. Both roadways run through predominantly Black neighborhoods.

So, what is the process in changing a street name in Tyler?



According to the City of Tyler, to request a street name change, the process involves submitting an application to the Planning Department with a $200 application fee.

The application needs to be joined and signed by all property owners on the street that is wanting the change. It is the applicant’s responsibility to coordinate those signatures.

The request to change the name of a street would need to be recommended for approval by the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission after a public hearing. If approved, it would go to City Council for final consideration at an additional public hearing.

The Planning Department says address changes can also create some personal expense and work for residents and business owners, including:

Changing driver’s licenses, identification cards, passports.

Changing address information with mortgage and insurance companies, banks and other places of correspondence.

The City will notify utility companies about the changes, but residents may have to follow through with a mailing address change.

Business owners would need to change signage if it includes the street name.

Business owners may also have stationary expense and advertising expenses that occur with an address change.