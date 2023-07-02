Combat illegal dumping, best reporting practices

To report an active illegal dumper or an illegal dumping site visit www.etcog.org/rid.

TYLER, Texas — Illegal dumping has several negative effects on the environment.

If non-biodegradable objects are not disposed of properly, certain chemicals can absorb into the soil and contaminate not only the surface but nearby channels of water.

The East Texas Council of Governments urges individuals to take charge and properly dispose of their waste and report illegal dumping.

What you can do to help

Individuals can help prevent illegal dumping by consciously disposing of their own waste in designated trash containers.

It is vital to keep your property free of trash and other debris that can be washed into waterways.

Once illegal dumping is spotted, the sooner you report it the faster a response team will be able to remove it.

How to report illegal dumping or an illegal dumper

To report an active illegal dumping site or if you see someone disposing of waste in an illegal manner visit www.etcog.org/rid to file a report.

Make sure to include pictures and tag your current location to further assist the authorities.

Tracking your report

You can check the status of a completed report at www.etcog.org/rid.

Community events

Interested in how you can help in other ways?