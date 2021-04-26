SENIOR SOURCE: How to help Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith Co. on East Texas Giving Day

The pandemic has taken a toll on nonprofits and the clients they serve like those living with Alzheimer's and dementia. April 27th you can make a difference locally.

TYLER, Texas — It's a day where East Texans come together to raise money for local nonprofits in our community.

"Well, our goals are to raise $10,000 and also to bring awareness to our organization coming off of 2020, the need for respite care and services for those with Alzheimer's and dementia related illnesses is more profound than ever," said Bonnie Varner, Development Director of the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County. "So we're really trying to raise funds to allow for more respite care, social services, counseling for caregivers and financially we'd love to raise $10,000, which would provide over 600 hours of respite care to those in need."

Varner says all of the money raised will stay in Smith County to help those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's or dementia, their caregivers, loved ones and those who need their help.

"Yes, the need is wide and vast. And again, just from the pandemic, the amount of people who are isolated and couldn't have respite care for those they're caretaking and it is really sad," Varner explained. "So, we're seeing a rise in the need. And of course, as you know, and as your viewers know, everyone is going to be affected in some way or know someone affected by Alzheimer's or dementia."

If you're interested in participating in East Texas Giving day, you can click here.

You can also reach out the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County if you have any questions or need their assistance.